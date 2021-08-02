$1.2T Senate Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Braces For Hurdles

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate late Sunday finalized an estimated $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan bill to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure with modernized highways, roads, bridges, railways and transit systems, spurring fierce debate and uncertainty over whether the legislation's ultimate success hinges on a separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. The 2,700-page Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act outlines a once-in-a-generation investment proposal, including $550 billion in new spending, that transportation providers and project developers have been eagerly anticipating after years of hype and unfulfilled promises from previous administrations and congressional leaders. Experts say the bill represents a significant breakthrough in a monthslong logjam...

