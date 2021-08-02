'Varsity Blues' Parents Want No Talk Of Their Wealth At Trial

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:28 AM EDT) -- Parents preparing to face a jury in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case do not want prosecutors to play up their wealth in front of the panel, according to one of several late Friday filings seeking to exclude certain evidence as the high-profile trial nears. Both the parents charged in the case and the government asked U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to strike potential evidence or testimony that each side argued is either irrelevant, prejudicial to their case, or both. Among the asks for Gamal Abdelaziz, Elisabeth Kimmel, Marci Palatella and John Wilson, whose trial is set to start Sept....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS