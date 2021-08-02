Ex-Astros Owner Asks Texas Justices To End Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The billionaire former owner of the Houston Astros is trying to undo lower court rulings declining to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he lied to get a better price for the team and its stake in a now-bankrupt regional sports network. Drayton McLane Jr. and his McLane Champions LLC lodged a petition for review with the Texas Supreme Court on Friday after a lower appellate court and a district court kept alive the long-running suit brought by current Astros owner, Houston Baseball Partners LLC. On appeal, McLane is arguing that HBP, which is controlled by Texas businessman and current team owner Jim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS