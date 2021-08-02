Justices OK SG's Input On Arbitral Discovery Abroad

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the acting solicitor general to participate in oral arguments as justices consider whether federal courts may compel discovery for use in private commercial arbitrations abroad. The Supreme Court announced its decision Monday in a case that aims to settle questions about district court discretion and Section 1782 of U.S. Federal Code, which defines federal court assistance to foreign arbitrations. According to global arbitration experts, the outcome could either preserve judicial discretion, and expand on the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court in 2004 with its decision in Intel Corp v. Advanced Micro Devices — or...

