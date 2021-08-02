US Chamber Backs Energy Cos. In Climate Suit Fight

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday weighed in on behalf of Chevron and other energy companies that are asking the First Circuit to allow Rhode Island's lawsuit against them over climate infrastructure costs to proceed in federal court rather than state court. According to the Chamber, because the state's lawsuit involves cross-border claims for contributions to climate change — which are federal in nature — the lawsuit must be removed to federal court. Rhode Island is seeking damages related to the costs of climate change. "The plaintiff's artful refusal to attach the label 'federal common law' to its cause of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS