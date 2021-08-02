9th Circ. Says Uber Drivers Must Arbitrate Classification Fight

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Uber drivers don't count as interstate transportation workers, and so federal arbitration requirements apply to their claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Monday. A Ninth Circuit panel ruled Monday that Uber drivers don't count as interstate transportation workers and must arbitrate their claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) A unanimous panel said that a lower court correctly tossed to arbitration a proposed class action by Uber Technologies Inc. drivers, disagreeing with the drivers that they were exempt from Federal Arbitration Act requirements as interstate transportation workers. "We join the...

