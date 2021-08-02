Infrastructure Bill Targets Tribes With Roads, Enviro Spending

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package now being considered in the U.S. Senate features a number of provisions for Native American tribes, including funding to repair highways and bridges, expand broadband access, pay for water rights settlements and deal with the impacts of climate change. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was released late Sunday, includes $550 billion in new spending on highways and railways, airports and ports, public transit, road safety, broadband, power grids and clean water infrastructure, among other areas. The bill's provisions include spending almost $3 billion over the next five years through the Tribal Transportation...

