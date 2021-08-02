Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mortgage CEO Says Trial Atty Distracted By Custody Fight

Law360, New York (August 2, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge called for more information Monday about former reverse-mortgage CEO Michael Hild's allegation that his trial counsel was distracted by accusations of "violent and abusive behavior" in a child custody fight even as Hild was tried and convicted for fraud.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams indicated in an order she would put off a scheduled Sept. 10 sentencing for Hild, the Live Well Financial founder who a federal jury convicted on five conspiracy and fraud counts on April 30 after a trial that opened on April 14. The judge said she would hold oral arguments on the matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!