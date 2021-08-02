Ex-Mortgage CEO Says Trial Atty Distracted By Custody Fight

Law360, New York (August 2, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge called for more information Monday about former reverse-mortgage CEO Michael Hild's allegation that his trial counsel was distracted by accusations of "violent and abusive behavior" in a child custody fight even as Hild was tried and convicted for fraud. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams indicated in an order she would put off a scheduled Sept. 10 sentencing for Hild, the Live Well Financial founder who a federal jury convicted on five conspiracy and fraud counts on April 30 after a trial that opened on April 14. The judge said she would hold oral arguments on the matter...

