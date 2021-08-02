4 Restaurants Are One Employer, Mass. Appeals Court Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A prep cook for Outback Steakhouse cannot get workers' compensation and sue the restaurant after being injured on the job because Outback and three other entities share a single corporate parent and are therefore a single employer, the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Monday. A unanimous opinion attempted to untangle the relationship between the steakhouse and the umbrella entity, Bloomin' Brands, that operates Outback and three other restaurant concepts. The court said a jury got it right when it said James Dakin's suit is barred by the Massachusetts Workers' Compensation Act, which states that accepting benefits under the law is deemed a...

