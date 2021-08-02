Grubhub Looks To Arbitrate NYC Bakery's Fee Cap Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Grubhub wants to send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing the online food-ordering giant of violating New York City's 20% cap on delivery service fees, telling a federal court that the suit's lead plaintiff agreed to arbitrate disputes with the company on an individual basis. The lead plaintiff, Israeli-style bakery Micheli & Shel LLC located on Manhattan's Lower East Side, has not only lodged meritless claims but also has signed a mandatory arbitration agreement requiring it to adhere to the rules of the American Arbitration Association, Grubhub Inc. and its subsidiary Seamless North America LLC said Monday in a memo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS