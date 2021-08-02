Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Grubhub Looks To Arbitrate NYC Bakery's Fee Cap Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Grubhub wants to send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing the online food-ordering giant of violating New York City's 20% cap on delivery service fees, telling a federal court that the suit's lead plaintiff agreed to arbitrate disputes with the company on an individual basis.

The lead plaintiff, Israeli-style bakery Micheli & Shel LLC located on Manhattan's Lower East Side, has not only lodged meritless claims but also has signed a mandatory arbitration agreement requiring it to adhere to the rules of the American Arbitration Association, Grubhub Inc. and its subsidiary Seamless North America LLC said Monday in a memo...

