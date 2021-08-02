NY Judge Rips Endo On Lagging Discovery In Opioid Trial

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The New York judge overseeing the state's trial over the opioid crisis on Monday ordered Endo Pharmaceuticals and its firm Arnold & Porter to explain discovery violations and why Endo shouldn't be hit with a default judgment for its liability for the epidemic, following accusations of discovery cover-up in separate cases. Justice Jerry Garguilo gave Endo and Arnold & Porter until the end of the week to explain why the state and two Long Island counties shouldn't obtain evidence from Endo and the firm "as to their noncompliance with discovery" in the trial, according to a short order signed on Friday afternoon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS