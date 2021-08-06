9th Circ. Poised To Weigh COVID-19 Coverage Battles

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit will hear arguments Wednesday from policyholders and insurers in three suits over whether business-interruption coverage extends to pandemic-related losses, in what could be a preview of the many cases pending before federal appellate and trial courts. The Ninth Circuit is set to hear three appeals in business-interruption suits dealing with a wide range of insurance issues related to pandemic-related losses. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) More than a year into the pandemic, these suits have reached the federal appellate courts, with the Ninth Circuit leading with 61 appeals, according to the most recent data from the University of Pennsylvania's COVID...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS