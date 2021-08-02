Honda CR-V Seating Suit May Need New Direction, Judge Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge expressed doubts Monday about a proposed class action brought by Honda CR-V drivers alleging that the automaker made misleading representations about seating capacity, saying the suit appears to be about seat belt safety but focuses instead on the "irrelevant" issue of capacity. U.S. District Judge George Wu made the comments during a remote hearing that included discussion on a renewed motion for class certification and Honda's motion for partial summary judgment. The suit mostly focuses on false advertising and breach of warranty claims on 2017 and 2018 CR-Vs regarding the number of passengers that could safely buckle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS