Applied Asked FBI To Charge Workers With IP Theft, Jury Told

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An FBI agent testified during a criminal trade secret theft trial Tuesday that Applied Materials Inc. asked the agency to investigate and charge four ex-workers with stealing its intellectual property, but conceded the company never disclosed emails showing Applied's executives encouraged one of the defendants to launch a spinoff company. FBI Special Agent Ann Trombetta's testimony came during the second week of an in-person California federal jury trial against former Applied workers Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald. The trial kicked off July 27, with prosecutors telling a jury that the former workers stole LCD chip technology trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS