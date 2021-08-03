Ill. Gov. Signs Law To Phase Out Immigration Detention

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a handful of immigration-related bills into law Monday, including one blocking state and local agencies from contracting to house or detain immigrants for civil violations, making the state the nation's second to ban such agreements. The Illinois Way Forward Act, which also blocks law enforcement agencies and officials such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from asking about a detained individual's citizenship or immigration status without a warrant or federal requirement, was one of several bills Pritzker said he signed to help bolster the state's status as "the most welcoming state in the nation." "Every family,...

