Game Controller Co. Seeks $6.5M Fee In 'Scorched Earth' Row

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Valve should pay $6.5 million in attorney fees after a jury levied a $4 million infringement verdict against it, Ironburg Inventions argued in Washington federal court, alleging the video game-maker engaged in "scorched earth tactics" both in the present litigation and through U.S. Patent and Trademark Office challenges. Ironburg Inventions Ltd. argued Monday that Valve Corp. spent six years trying to stave off the conclusion that a lay jury reached "in a matter of hours" in February: that Valve infringed Ironburg's patent covering rear-side buttons of a controller, U.S. Patent No. 8,641,525. "Valve ignored the obvious and inevitable conclusion that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS