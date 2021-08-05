IP Case Management Takeaways 18 Months Into Pandemic

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Eighteen months ago, the world was turned on its head. Not only did our everyday lives change, but so did our business activities. Along with stay-at-home orders, district courts with the most patent-heavy dockets issued orders in March 2020 for how to proceed during the pandemic. For example, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, the District of Delaware, the Eastern District of Virginia and the Northern District of California all issued orders encouraging remote telephonic/video conferencing and suspending civil trials.[1] With roughly half the population fully vaccinated and the resumption of public life, courtrooms have...

