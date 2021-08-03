Omnicom Can't Shake ERISA Challenge To 401(k) Plan Fees

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Omnicom Group Inc. must face a legal challenge to its 401(k) plan's fees, but it doesn't have to face allegations that certain Neuberger Berman and Morgan Stanley investment funds were poor vehicles for its workers' retirement savings. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon shaved one claim off the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against the marketing company Monday, ruling that the five ex-workers who sued don't have standing to fight their 401(k) plan's use of Neuberger Berman and Morgan Stanley funds, because they did not invest in those funds. "Because the...

