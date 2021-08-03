Avenatti Brings Ex-Client To Tears During Cross-Examination

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A former client of Michael Avenatti who claims the suspended attorney lied to her and wrongly withheld most of her portion of a $3 million settlement broke down on the witness stand Tuesday during a lengthy cross-examination by Avenatti himself at his embezzlement trial in California federal court. During her second day of testimony in the jury trial where Avenatti stands accused of stealing millions from five clients and is defending himself, Alexis Gardner fought back tears in a Santa Ana courtroom and showed occasional flashes of anger as she was peppered with questions about her life and the terms of...

