Banks Fight Class Cert. Bid In Stock Loan Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A group of large banks accused of colluding to kill competition in the stock loan market has argued that stock lending is an inherently interpersonal and individualized interaction that precludes the commonality required for class certification. The banks — which include units of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, among others — said Tuesday that "individualized inquiries will predominate at trial," arguing the investors' proposed class doesn't account for differences between stock loans executed on anonymous trading platforms and stock loans executed through prime brokers, nor does it distinguish domestic stock loan transactions from foreign transactions. "Plaintiffs' simplistic depiction of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS