2nd Circ. OKs Expedited Appeal In $1B Contract Forgery Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday granted Angolan energy company Aenergy an expedited appeal of a New York federal judge's dismissal of its $1.1 billion contract forgery suit, after the lower court had urged Angola to find a more suitable venue to resolve the dispute. Aenergy SA claims its former business partner General Electric Co. influenced the Angolan government through forged documents to terminate Aenergy's $1.1 billion energy contract with the country, leading it to sue both GE and Angola. But U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan ruled in May that his court was not the appropriate jurisdiction for the suit, prompting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS