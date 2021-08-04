Biden Names Obama-Era Official To Guide Federal Contracts

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has selected a former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development official under the Obama administration to serve as administrator for federal procurement policy within the Office of Management and Budget, the White House announced on Wednesday as part of a slate of 11 nominees. The White House said Biden intends to nominate Biniam Gebre as the federal government's top procurement official. While serving in the Obama administration, Gebre focused on access to credit for low-income families, the Federal Housing Administration's financial health, and revitalizing public housing properties. "Gebre came to the United States as a refugee at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS