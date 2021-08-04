Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Visa, Mastercard ATM Fee Antitrust Classes Get Certs

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge certified three different classes that all accuse Visa and Mastercard of running afoul of antitrust laws with ATM fee rules that hurt consumers and machine owners, ruling Wednesday that a class action is the superior method for resolving the claims.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon rejected the arguments from the credit giants, certifying one class of ATM operators, composed of thousands of businesses claiming they were unlawfully overcharged network fees, and two consumer classes numbering in the millions. The consumers say they were unlawfully overcharged for access fees at the ATM terminal.

"No inherent difficulties undermine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!