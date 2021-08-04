Visa, Mastercard ATM Fee Antitrust Classes Get Certs

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge certified three different classes that all accuse Visa and Mastercard of running afoul of antitrust laws with ATM fee rules that hurt consumers and machine owners, ruling Wednesday that a class action is the superior method for resolving the claims. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon rejected the arguments from the credit giants, certifying one class of ATM operators, composed of thousands of businesses claiming they were unlawfully overcharged network fees, and two consumer classes numbering in the millions. The consumers say they were unlawfully overcharged for access fees at the ATM terminal. "No inherent difficulties undermine...

