Endo Calls Out Fiery 'Rhetoric' In NY Opioid Trial

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- An Arnold & Porter attorney for Endo Pharmaceuticals said that a lawyer for New York made "false and misleading" accusations to the judge overseeing the state's opioid trial that the company didn't inform the state of a failed federal inspection of a facility operated by its unit Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Wanting to correct what she called "inflammatory rhetoric flying around this courtroom," Arnold & Porter partner Pamela Yates told Justice Jerry Garguilo that a remark made outside the jury's presence by Assistant Attorney General John Oleske was wrong for two reasons. For one, Yates said she believed that Oleske was actually...

