ICSID Arbitrator Escapes DQ After Being Axed In Parallel Case

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has extinguished a Dutch businessperson's attempt to disqualify Georgia's appointed arbitrator Klaus Sachs after he also was disqualified as the country's selected arbitrator in a parallel International Chamber of Commerce proceeding. Bob Meijer, a principal investor in Anaklia Development Consortium, opened an ICSID proceeding against Georgia after the government terminated one of ADC's contracts for a deep-water port project on the Black Sea. Meijer tried to disqualify Sachs from the ICSID arbitration for lacking impartiality after ADC successfully got him disqualified in its parallel proceeding over the project with the ICC, but ICSID...

