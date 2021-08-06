Key Considerations For D&O Policy Related-Claims Clauses

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Most directors and officers liability policies contain provisions addressing related or interrelated claims. These provisions often result in arguments that a single retention or limit applies to loss arising from all claims alleging the same or related wrongful acts, and that, when a claim is made and reported under the policy, any related claim subsequently made against an insured will be deemed to have been first made at the time of the previously reported claim. But what do "related" or "interrelated" really mean and how is the relatedness concept applied to a particular set of facts? The answer is not as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS