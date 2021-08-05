Ex-Client Says Avenatti Stole $1M, Gave Him Fake Legal Docs

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A former client of Michael Avenatti testified Thursday in California federal court that he believes the suspended attorney stole his $1.1 million legal settlement payment, lied about it repeatedly and supplied him with phony settlement documents that altered the true payment dates. Gregory Barela's testimony in Avenatti's criminal embezzlement trial echoed that of several other witnesses who have told the jury in recent days about missing settlement payments lost within a web of lies spun by Avenatti. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Sagel asked Barela why he trusted Avenatti. "Because I believed in him and he was my most trusted adviser,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS