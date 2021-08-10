Benzene In Sunscreens Could Be The Next Big Toxic Tort

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson LLP's voluntary recall last month of five aerosol spray sunscreens due to their elevated benzene levels raises concern for consumers, manufacturers and distributors alike. The company's announcement stems from findings announced in May by Valisure, an online, wholesale pharmacy and drug testing laboratory, from a test of 294 batches of sunscreen and after-sun products from 69 companies. Test results revealed that 78 products — approximately 27% of the samples — were contaminated with 6 parts per million of benzene, a chemical that has been linked to an increase in occurrences of leukemia in people who have been heavily...

