Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pilgrim's To Pay $76M To Settle Chicken Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has agreed to pay consumers $75.5 million to settle claims it conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken, the company's latest deal in sweeping litigation filed in Illinois federal court over the alleged long-running scheme.

In a filing Thursday, the end-user consumer plaintiffs also said they'd cut a $1 million deal with Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. and its affiliated entities. The consumers counted the settlements as the fifth and sixth deals they've so far reached, bringing the total value of their settlements to $181 million, almost half of which comes from a $99 million agreement reached with Tyson Foods....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!