Pilgrim's To Pay $76M To Settle Chicken Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has agreed to pay consumers $75.5 million to settle claims it conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken, the company's latest deal in sweeping litigation filed in Illinois federal court over the alleged long-running scheme. In a filing Thursday, the end-user consumer plaintiffs also said they'd cut a $1 million deal with Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. and its affiliated entities. The consumers counted the settlements as the fifth and sixth deals they've so far reached, bringing the total value of their settlements to $181 million, almost half of which comes from a $99 million agreement reached with Tyson Foods....

