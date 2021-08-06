Home Sellers Blast Keller Williams' Subpoena Bid In NAR Row

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Home sellers pursuing antitrust claims over allegedly anti-competitive National Association of Realtors commissions rules urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to stop a real estate brokerage's attempt to "end-run" an earlier discovery order by subpoenaing its own franchises for documents they've requested. In a joint status report, the home sellers told U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood that Keller Williams Realty Inc. refused to collect documents from its franchises that respond to their pending discovery requests in a proposed class action, opting to subpoena them despite a ruling last month saying brokerages defending their antitrust suit have enough control over their franchises'...

