10th Circ. Says Arbiter Can't Touch Union Classification Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers can't force into arbitration a dispute with a tribal-owned construction company over the classification of several union members because the matter is governed by a law that arbiters can't touch, the Tenth Circuit has declared. That law is the federal Davis-Bacon Act, which requires government contractors to pay laborers on public workers projects the prevailing wage in the part of the country they're working in. The union believes that T&H Services broke that law by classifying its workers as maintenance workers and not roofers, affecting the amount they were paid. But in a published opinion,...

