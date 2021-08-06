Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Says Arbiter Can't Touch Union Classification Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers can't force into arbitration a dispute with a tribal-owned construction company over the classification of several union members because the matter is governed by a law that arbiters can't touch, the Tenth Circuit has declared.

That law is the federal Davis-Bacon Act, which requires government contractors to pay laborers on public workers projects the prevailing wage in the part of the country they're working in. The union believes that T&H Services broke that law by classifying its workers as maintenance workers and not roofers, affecting the amount they were paid.

But in a published opinion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!