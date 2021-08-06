Feds Say Harvard Prof Didn't Request Lawyer For Interview

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors pushed back Friday on claims that government agents tricked a Harvard University professor into making incriminating statements during his interrogation over grant fraud claims, saying the nanotechnology researcher never asked to have an attorney present. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation didn't violate professor Charles Lieber's Fifth Amendment rights when they continued questioning him despite an ambiguous statement about having an attorney present in response to hearing his Miranda rights, prosecutors said. "The defendant's statement about an attorney at the outset of the interview — 'I guess, I think probably I should have ah, an attorney' — was replete with...

