No Reason To Nix Award In Bandwidth Fight, 9th Circ. Is Told

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A U.S. military contractor that provided satellite communications support to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is urging the Ninth Circuit to enforce an arbitral award nixing a nearly $9 million claim asserted by a satellite bandwidth provider over a terminated contract, rebutting arguments that the arbitrator "went rogue." Peraton Government Communications Inc. told the court in an Aug. 6 brief that while Hawaii Pacific Teleport LP might disagree with the International Chamber of Commerce arbitrator who denied its claim for allegedly unpaid invoices after Peraton retroactively terminated their contract, that doesn't mean the award is irrational and should be vacated. The dispute...

