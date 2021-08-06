Avenatti YouTuber Client's Millions Missing In 'Ether,' Jury Told

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A business associate of YouTube star Michelle Phan told a California federal jury Friday about his frustrated attempts to track down $8 million attorney Michael Avenatti was supposed to have wired Phan as part of a sale of her share of the popular makeup subscription service Ipsy. Testifying at Avenatti's federal embezzlement trial, where the suspended attorney is representing himself, Long Tran told the jury that Avenatti was supposed to wire the more than $8 million in March of 2018, but the funds never arrived in Phan's account, and Tran's efforts to get answers for her over the next six weeks...

