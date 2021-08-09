Real Estate Rumors: Gutierrez, RREEF, Medical Properties

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Rene Gutierrez is hoping to rezone a Davie, Florida, agricultural site and build apartments there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The 30.1-acre site in question is located east of Pine Island Road and south of Griffin Road, and Gutierrez is hoping to rezone the property to allow for 254 new residential units there, according to the report. Deutsche Bank real estate arm RREEF Management has picked up a South Florida apartment complex for $70.6 million, Commercial Observer reported Monday. Chicago-based RREEF Management purchased 2029 Vinings Circle, a 222-unit complex, from California-based Fairfield Residential, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS