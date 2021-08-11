Another Ex-Boies Schiller Atty Joins King & Spalding In LA

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Another former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP litigator has joined King & Spalding in its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Monday. Jeffrey Hammer, who left Boies Schiller in April 2020 to co-lead his own firm Caldwell Hammer LLP, has joined King & Spalding as a partner in its trial and global disputes practice group, reuniting with several former colleagues who also left Boies Schiller that April during a mass exodus from the firm. Hammer told Law360 Pulse he enjoyed the challenge of building his own firm, but was drawn to King & Spalding's global platform. "It really is top class, and...

