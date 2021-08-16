Creative Commercial Lease Negotiations Can Help Revive NYC

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- As New York City emerges from its pandemic lockdown, office building owners as well as their tenants are realizing that we can't yet revert easily into old business models. Amid empty streets and barren offices, the city adapted to not only survive but to thrive — and the rest of the nation should take notes. Lunch-eating office workers have not returned en masse as some expected. Instead, the overwhelming majority of white collar office workers continue to work remotely. To be sure, nightlife, culture and other social aspects of city life are returning with full force — sidewalks, parks and restaurants...

