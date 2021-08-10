3M Denied New Trial After Losing $7.1M Earplug Bellwether

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday said 3M can't get a redo of the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over veterans' claims that its earplugs damaged their hearing, which resulted in a $7.1 million verdict against the company, saying 3M hadn't shown it was prejudiced. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers said 3M wasn't entitled to a new trial because the company hasn't identified any errors that resulted in enough injustice to warrant another trial in short order. The ruling keeps in place a $7.1 million verdict awarded to three former service members who claimed 3M and a predecessor, Aearo...

