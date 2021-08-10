Senate Approves $1.2T Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure with modernized highways, roads, bridges, railways and transit systems after months of fierce debate over how to prioritize and pay for President Joe Biden's plan to boost the pandemic-ravaged U.S. economy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists on Tuesday as the Senate approves a $1.2 trillion bipartisan cornerstone of the Biden agenda, sending the bill to the House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) On a 69-30 vote, the Senate gave final approval to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS