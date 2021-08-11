Chemical Co. Says $22M Award Against Libya Can Be OK'd

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Cyprus-based chemical company told a New York federal judge that the Libyan government is trying to relitigate an issue it lost in arbitration to avoid paying a $22 million award over an expropriated factory. In a brief filed Monday in federal court, Olin Holdings said Libya's motion to dismiss an arbitration enforcement case presents the same argument that failed before an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal. According to Libya, its bilateral investment treaty with Cyprus contains exclusive options for dispute resolution, including arbitration and court litigation, and in choosing to bring an issue before the Libyan courts, Olin forfeited the...

