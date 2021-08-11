Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chemical Co. Says $22M Award Against Libya Can Be OK'd

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Cyprus-based chemical company told a New York federal judge that the Libyan government is trying to relitigate an issue it lost in arbitration to avoid paying a $22 million award over an expropriated factory.

In a brief filed Monday in federal court, Olin Holdings said Libya's motion to dismiss an arbitration enforcement case presents the same argument that failed before an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal. According to Libya, its bilateral investment treaty with Cyprus contains exclusive options for dispute resolution, including arbitration and court litigation, and in choosing to bring an issue before the Libyan courts, Olin forfeited the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!