Calif. Truckers Ask High Court To Weigh 9th Circ. AB 5 Ruling

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review whether a federal law dealing with the regulation of motor carriers preempts a California state worker classification law, the California Trucking Association and two drivers urged in a filing in a case against the Golden State attorney general. In a writ petition Monday, the association and drivers argued that a divided Ninth Circuit panel erred and split with other courts by allowing California's Assembly Bill 5 to survive Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act preemption, triggered when a state law relates to motor carriers' prices, routes or services. "The law will have destructive effects on the...

