Split 9th Circ. Vacates Nationwide Classes In TCPA Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel vacated the certification of two nationwide classes in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case against Benefytt Technologies Inc. in a published opinion on Tuesday, upending the lower court's decision by finding that the health insurance technology company had not waived its right to object to the classes. The district court erred in concluding that Benefytt Technologies — a distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc. — waived its personal jurisdiction objection to class certification by failing to assert the defense at the pleading stage, U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel A. Bress wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS