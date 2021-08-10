Ex-Client Says Avenatti Gave 'Excuses' About Missing Millions

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A business associate of YouTube star Michelle Phan told a California federal jury Tuesday that their attorney, Michael Avenatti, provided "constant excuses" about why millions of her money was not wired into her account following a business deal, leading them to eventually go to the police. Long Tran's testimony Friday in Avenatti's criminal embezzlement trial mostly focused on him reading texts and emails he sent to Avenatti and others regarding the missing millions, but on Tuesday he got to finish his story and give more of his own account of what happened. The government alleges Avenatti stole $4 million of Phan's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS