Air Taxi Co. Says Rival's 'Sham' IP Suit Has Cost It $1B

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Air taxi startup Archer Aviation says a Boeing-backed rival's "sham" trade secrets lawsuit and corresponding "smear campaign" have cost the startup over $1 billion, pointing out that the rival's attack came in the middle of Archer's $3.8 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Archer Aviation Inc. minced very few words in a Tuesday filing in its legal battle in California federal court with Wisk Aero LLC, which accused Archer in April of stealing trade secrets and infringing several Wisk patents. Archer has since filed counterclaims that accuse Wisk of timing "its public mudslinging campaign" to damage a merger Archer...

