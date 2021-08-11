California Gov.'s Enviro Review Upheld For Oakland Ballpark

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom can proceed with an expedited environmental review for a planned Oakland development featuring a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, a California appellate court ruled Tuesday, rejecting trade groups' arguments that the governor had missed a deadline to do so. The First Appellate District upheld an Alameda County Superior Court decision finding that Golden State law doesn't impose a deadline by which the governor had to certify the Howard Terminal Project for expedited review under the California Environmental Quality Act. The three-judge panel pointed to Assembly Bill 734, which was crafted specifically to support the Howard Terminal...

