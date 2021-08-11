5th Circ. Revives Petrobras Fraud Suit Against Samsung

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday revived Petrobras America Inc.'s suit accusing Samsung Heavy Industries of using bribes to secure a lucrative shipbuilding contract, finding the district court jumped the gun on deciding the suit was filed too late. In a unanimous published decision, the Fifth Circuit said a Texas federal court was wrong to dismiss Petrobras' allegations that it entered into an unneeded and unfavorable drilling services contract due to a bribery scheme perpetrated by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. The panel said there is still uncertainty surrounding when Petrobras discovered it was injured by the allegedly fraudulent behavior underpinning the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS