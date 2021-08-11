Avenatti Trial Delayed By Juror's Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The California federal criminal trial of Michael Avenatti was delayed Wednesday after a juror reported a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19, prompting the judge overseeing the case to send everyone home for the day. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna told the courtroom that due to the juror reporting a possible exposure and needing time to get tested, he would "rather be safe than sorry" and halted the trial. He told the attorneys that depending on the juror's test results he may need to install an alternate juror, but he would know more by Thursday. The pause comes as the...

