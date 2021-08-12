Google Says Epic 'Sidestepping' Safeguards In Redaction Row

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Google on Wednesday defended its bid to redact swaths of Epic Games' antitrust complaint alleging the search giant illegally monopolized the Android Play Store, arguing the gaming company is attempting an end run around protections for sensitive information. Google's latest filing came a day after Epic called Google's proposed redactions "improper and unmeritorious" for the company's first amended complaint, which is part of a massive multidistrict litigation over the Play Store. Google also argued the California federal court order didn't even make any provision for Epic to file its reply brief, and at 11 pages the brief it did file was...

