IP Forecast: Activision Eyes Axing Patents Before Texas Trial

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge next week will hear motions by video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc. to invalidate or substantially trim a developer's patents asserted against it. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn is scheduled Monday to review a raft of motions by both Activision and developer Terminal Reality Inc. before the patent case goes before a jury on Sept. 13. The patents are also at issue in a separate case Terminal Reality and its licensee, Infernal Technology LLC, lodged...

