J&J's Talc Indifference Led To Woman's Cancer, Jury Hears

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson should pay a terminal mesothelioma patient "tens of millions" after ignoring decades of red flags about asbestos in its talc baby powder, a lawyer for the California woman told a jury in closing arguments Monday. Christina Prudencio, 35, has suffered through surgery, hemorrhage, and other medical issues, and will eventually die as her chemotherapy stops working, her lawyer, Joseph Satterley, told the jury in an Alameda County court's Zoom room, where the trial has been running since June 15. He said Johnson & Johnson's historical behavior as a company is to blame. Among the many warnings he said...

